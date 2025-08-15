Heart @ Home Wins 2025 Canadian Choice Award For Outstanding Health & Wellness Services

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ontario-based caregiving company recognized for its compassionate, client-first approach to in-home care- Mary Corrado, owner of Heart @ HomeRICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO , CANADA, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Heart @ Home, a trusted provider of in-home support and personal care across Ontario, has been awarded the 2025 Canadian Choice Award in the Health and Wellness category. The recognition, based on public nominations and votes, celebrates the company's unwavering dedication to delivering dignified and empathetic care during life's most challenging moments.“I truly want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart,” said owner Mary Corrado.“Receiving this award tonight means more than I can ever say because Heart @ Home was never just a business for me. It was truly born from love-from wanting to be there for people when they need us most, when they're scared, when they're tired, when they're taking their last breath or simply just needing some care.”Care That Comes from the Heart:Founded on principles of compassion, professionalism, and respect, Heart @ Home offers in-home care for seniors, individuals with health challenges, and families needing respite support. Their trained, bonded caregivers provide a wide range of personalized services-from palliative and end-of-life care to everyday tasks like bathing, mobility assistance, and companionship.Clients and families choose Heart @ Home not just for clinical quality, but for its unwavering emotional presence. The team often becomes a trusted extension of each family, delivering not only physical care but peace of mind during difficult times.Community Recognition and What Comes Next:This Canadian Choice Award win highlights the essential role local caregiving services play in supporting communities across Ontario. It's also a reminder of how important public voices are in celebrating care providers who make a difference.In that same spirit, it's worth noting that public nominations for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award will open on August 19, continuing the tradition of spotlighting businesses and organizations that show exceptional dedication to their mission.About Heart @ Home:Heart @ Home provides professional, heart-led in-home care services to clients across Ontario. Their focus spans personal support, respite care, palliative care, and emotional companionship, all delivered by fully trained and insured professionals. Inspired by real-life experiences and a commitment to providing peace and dignity, Heart @ Home ensures every client feels seen, valued, and supported in their most vulnerable moments.

