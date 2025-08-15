Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference
SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX ), a leader in diagnostic information services, announced that Jim Davis, Chairman, CEO and President, will speak on the company's strategy, performance and the latest market developments and trends during the Baird 2025 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time.
The fireside chat and Q&A session will be webcast live during the conference on the company's investor relations page, which can be accessed at href="" target="_blank" QuestDiagnostic . In addition, the archived webcast will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available until October 3, 2025.
About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world's largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our more than 55,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. .
