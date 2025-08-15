Paylaterr Partners With Experian To Enhance Fraud Detection And Leverage Alternative Data For Smarter Budgeting Decisions

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayLaterr, the fast-growing platform enabling flexible bill payment for essential services, today announced a strategic partnership with Experian , a global leader in consumer and business credit reporting. This collaboration enhances PayLaterr's fraud prevention capabilities and expands its use of alternative data to help consumers make more informed and inclusive smart budgeting decisions.

With the partnership, PayLaterr will integrate Experian's industry-leading fraud detection tools and alternative credit data solutions into its identity verification and decision-making processes. This allows PayLaterr to:



Detect and prevent fraudulent activity in real time using Experian's advanced identity and behavioral analytics.

Leverage non-traditional data points , such as utility payments, rental history, and subscription behavior, to better understand financial habits for users who may not have a traditional credit file. Expand access to smarter budgeting tools for consumers who are often overlooked by legacy financial systems.

"Our mission at PayLaterr is to make bill payments easier and more accessible for everyone," said Akeem Egbeyemi , CEO of PayLaterr. "Partnering with Experian gives us the tools to protect our platform from fraud and empower a broader customer base with smarter, more inclusive budgeting insights. This is a major step forward in our goal to help people take control of their financial lives."

PayLaterr currently helps tens of thousands of consumers pay essential bills-such as rent, car payments, and utilities-through flexible installment plans. With Experian's technology, the company will be able to offer greater protection, streamline onboarding, and provide more accurate and responsible budgeting recommendations , all while expanding financial access to credit-invisible populations.

"We're excited to support PayLaterr's commitment to financial inclusion," said Shelleyanne Rein , VP of Partnerships at Experian. "By combining our fraud prevention and alternative data capabilities, we're enabling safer transactions and helping more consumers manage their money with confidence."

The integration with Experian is already underway and will roll out to all PayLaterr users by Fall 2025.

About PayLaterr

PayLaterr is a fintech platform that allows consumers to split essential bills-such as rent, utilities, and auto payments-into manageable installments. With a focus on financial access, transparency, and convenience, PayLaterr empowers individuals to take control of their cash flow, make smarter budgeting decisions, and avoid late fees or service disruptions.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, and one of the world's leading credit reporting agencies. With operations in over 40 countries, Experian helps businesses manage risk and consumers take financial control through data-driven insights and solutions.

Media Contact:

[email protected]



SOURCE PayLaterr

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED