New Richmond American Community Now Pre-Selling In Mountain House



New two-story homes

Three thoughtfully designed floor plans

Designer-curated fixtures & finishes

4 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 2,380 to 2,910 sq. ft.

Covered patios available

No HOA fees

Sports courts & fields, parks, playgrounds, trails & other master-planned amenities Close proximity to notable schools

Belleza at Lakeview is located at 438 E. Moana Avenue in Mountain House. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 707.918.1448 or visit RichmondAmerican .

