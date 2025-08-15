Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Richmond American Community Now Pre-Selling In Mountain House

2025-08-15 06:31:19
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) More about Belleza at Lakeview :

  • New two-story homes
  • Three thoughtfully designed floor plans
  • Designer-curated fixtures & finishes
  • 4 to 5 bedrooms & approx. 2,380 to 2,910 sq. ft.
  • Covered patios available
  • No HOA fees
  • Sports courts & fields, parks, playgrounds, trails & other master-planned amenities
  • Close proximity to notable schools

Belleza at Lakeview is located at 438 E. Moana Avenue in Mountain House. For more information and to schedule an appointment, call 707.918.1448 or visit RichmondAmerican .

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

