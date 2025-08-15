Fundamental Administrative Services, LLC Provides Notice Of Data Security Event

SPARKS, Md., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundamental Administrative Services, LLC ("Fundamental") issued notice of a data security event that potentially affected information related to certain residents of the long-term care facilities for which it provides administrative services.

On or about January 20, 2025, Fundamental became aware of suspicious activity related to its computer network. In response, Fundamental quickly worked to secure all systems and began an investigation to determine the full nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined that between October 27, 2024, and January 13, 2025, an unauthorized actor copied certain files from its computer network. Fundamental promptly began an internal review to determine the individuals whose information is stored on its computer systems and for whom it maintains current and accurate contact information. Fundamental is providing appropriate notification via written letter to the individuals for whom it identified current contact information.

Fundamental determined the following types of information may be contained in the impacted files: name, Social Security number, driver's license or state identification number, financial account information, date of birth, medical treatment information, health insurance policy number, and/or Medicare/Medicaid plan name.

Individuals seeking additional information regarding this incident, may call a toll-free assistance line that Fundamental established at 1-855-202-3346, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern Time (excluding major U.S. holidays).

Individuals can also find additional information on how they can help protect their personal information, along with additional resources on Fundamental's website at . As a precautionary measure, Fundamental encourages potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing account statements and monitoring credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should be reported to the Federal Trade Commission, law enforcement, and the relevant state Attorneys General.

Fundamental takes this incident and the security of personal information in its care seriously. Upon discovering the incident, Fundamental took steps to further increase the security of its systems and investigate the nature and scope of the incident. As part of its ongoing commitment to the privacy of information in its care, Fundamental implemented additional technical security measures designed to prevent similar future incidents. Fundamental is also reviewing and enhancing existing policies and procedures.

SOURCE Fundamental Administrative Services, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED