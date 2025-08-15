Northstrive® Companies Inc. Advises And Leads The Successful Closing Of Two Strategic California Manufacturing Acquisitions

NorthStrive® Companies is a Newport Beach, California–based management, advisory, and investment firm specializing in U.S.-based opportunities across financial services, manufacturing, and healthcare. We partner with diverse companies and asset classes, deploying our management expertise and capital to drive growth, enhance value, and create sustainable, long-term success.

