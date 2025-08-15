Luni Travels Offers Families A Fresh Way To Experience Japan With Kids-Straight From Their Kids' Perspectives

Luca and Nico taking in the iconic view from Kiyomizu-dera's wooden terrace in Kyoto, Japan.

Luca and Nico looking up at the towering walls and golden rooftops of Osaka Castle.

Luca and Nico walking down a historic street (Edo Wonderland Nikko Edomura) in Nikko, Japan, dressed in traditional kimono.

Blending kid-led storytelling with practical guides, LuNi Travels offers a fresh, engaging approach to family travel across Japan's iconic and hidden spots.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Family travel in Japan is getting a fresh perspective thanks to LuNi Travels, the new travel platform documenting travel through the eyes of two real-life brothers, Luca (8 years old) and Nico (5 years old). Their adventures, captured in the Luca & Nico's Travel Journal series , combine playful, child-led narratives with practical, parent-focused insights, making them a unique resource for families exploring Japan.The Luca & Nico's Travel Journal series blends two voices: Luca's heartfelt observations and Nico's imaginative twists. From racing through Kyoto's endless torii gates to discovering quiet moments at Tokyo's sacred shrines, each post pairs kid-eye opinions with insider travel tips, cultural parent insights, and "challenges" to keep children engaged while traveling.“Parents often search for family-friendly guides, but they rarely get to see Japan from a child's perspective,” says Josh Hinshaw, founder of LuNi Travels.“We wanted to create something that's not just about where to go, but about how kids actually experience these places, what they notice, what sparks their curiosity, and how those moments can turn a trip into a lifelong memory.”In addition to the travel journal series, LuNi Travels offers:- Detailed attraction and location guides tailored to families, with stroller access notes, kid-friendly highlights, and cost breakdowns.- Downloadable activity packs with“secret missions” and cultural learning games for kids aged 12 and under.- Parent Insights in every guide, offering developmental, emotional, and educational travel tips that not only apply to travel in Japan with kids , but worldwide.The site currently features guides to major cities such as Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, Kobe, Fukuoka, Yokohama, Hiroshima, and Nagasaki, along with off-the-beaten-path destinations like Miyako Island. Future expansions will continue to mix iconic sights with hidden gems.About LuNi TravelsLuNi Travels is a Japan-focused family travel blog featuring two kid travel reporters, Luca and Nico. Through imaginative storytelling and detailed practical guides, the site helps families experience Japan's attractions, neighborhoods, and cultural highlights with confidence. From step-by-step city travel tips and stroller-friendly transport advice to in-depth attraction reviews and downloadable kids' activities, LuNi Travels blends playful, child-led moments with parent-ready planning resources to make every trip meaningful and stress-free.For more information, visit .

