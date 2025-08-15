SDG Hero Program Uses Game-Based Learning To Boost Education For Sustainable Development In Thai Classrooms

SDG Hero Thailand

SDG Hero Mini Class

Thai Students in SDG Hero Class

- Somchai Anan, Principal of Ban Samut Sakhon SchoolSAMUT SAKHON, SAMUT SAKHON PROVINCE, THAILAND, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a brightly lit classroom tucked away in Samut Sakhon Province, students are huddled around a colorful board game. But this isn't just play, it's a lesson in climate change, gender equality, and global citizenship. The SDG Hero Thailand Project , part of the global SDG Hero Program founded by the Boke Foundation, is using game-based tools to teach the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through interactive learning.Thailand: A Case Study in Local EmpowermentLaunched in early 2025, the SDG Hero Thailand project has already engaged over 12,000 students across 17 schools. Working closely with the Samut Sakhon Provincial Government, the project has built a local ecosystem of trained educators, youth facilitators, and community allies.Teachers receive hands-on training using the SDG Hero toolkit, a modular set of game-based learning resources that align with key SDG themes such as environmental protection, health, and peace education. These resources are not only interactive and visual, but also adaptable to Thai cultural and linguistic contexts, ensuring relevance for local classrooms.The initiative's lightweight, scalable model, featuring open-source educational kits, AI-supported localization, and peer-to-peer educator networks, makes it particularly effective in under-resourced and rural settings without the need for heavy infrastructure.Global Recognition from UNESCO ICUAIn June 2025, the SDG Hero Program reached an important milestone: its animated video series,“SDG Hero Mini Class,” was officially selected for inclusion in the educational resource library of the UNESCO Associated Schools Network International Centre (ICUA) (Source).ICUA is the only Category II Centre worldwide dedicated to advancing sustainable development education through the UNESCO Associated Schools Network (ASPnet). Its endorsement reflects the global relevance and quality of SDG Hero's educational content.“This recognition affirms the educational value of our content, and we're excited about the opportunity to support thousands of schools within this global network worldwide.”A Global Program Poised for GrowthLaunched in 2021 by the Boke Foundation, the SDG Hero Program aims to build a worldwide network of young changemakers through playful, accessible, and locally relevant education.From rural Kenya to urban Indonesia, the program works with schools, NGOs, and public institutions to deliver game-based, youth-centered learning experiences on urgent global issues; from biodiversity and health equity to peaceful conflict resolution.In collaboration with partners such as UNESCO and the UN Global Compact, SDG Hero is now scaling through regional pilot and educator networks across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Its open-source structure and flexible formats make it especially well-suited for integration into diverse education systems.In Thailand, the next phase includes expansion to additional provinces, development of sustainable teacher training models, and deeper collaboration with public education systems to embed the toolkit into regular curricula.“This is more than just a game,” said one Thai educator.“It's a bridge between global goals and local action, and our students are ready to cross it.”About the SDG Hero ProgramThe SDG Hero Program is a global education initiative developed by the Boke Foundation. It provides open-source toolkits, gamified learning content, educator training, and storytelling resources to help young people understand and act on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Since its launch, the program has reached over 60,000 students and trained more than 1,500 educators across 50 countries.Learn more about SDG Hero

