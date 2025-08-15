Keys Inc. Urges President Donald J. Trump To Sign Executive Order Enacting The Locksmith Industry National Certification Act

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The LINC Act would create a, backed by, a, andto ensure only vetted, trained, and ethical locksmiths operate in the United States.

Restoring Integrity Back into the Locksmith Industry

" President Trump's administration has always stood for law, order, and keeping Americans safe," said Loay Jamal Alyousfi, CEO of Keys Inc. "This is a low-cost, immediate-impact solution to a nationwide security gap - and we believe his leadership is the strongest path to make it happen now."

Why It Matters Now



Public Safety: Prevents criminals from posing as locksmiths to gain unauthorized access to homes, businesses, and secure facilities.

National Security: Protects access control systems critical to infrastructure. Economic Fairness: Levels the playing field for legitimate locksmiths and businesses.

Currently, locksmith regulations vary widely from state to state, and most states have no licensing requirements whatsoever - leaving millions of Americans vulnerable to scams and security breaches. Only 13 states require locksmiths to be licensed , meaning the vast majority of the industry operates without standardized oversight or accountability.

Florida illustrates this gap perfectly. At the state level, Florida has no licensing requirements for locksmiths - anyone can advertise and operate as a locksmith without passing a background check, meeting training standards, or proving professional competency. For years, a few counties tried to fill the void with their own local licensing systems. Miami–Dade County and Hillsborough County , for example, once required locksmiths to register, undergo vetting, and maintain insurance.

However, as of July 1, 2025 , those county-level protections have been dismantled by a state preemption law that prohibits local governments from enforcing their own locksmith licensing rules. The result? Florida is now completely unregulated at both state and county levels , erasing the last safeguards in regions that were actively combating fraudulent locksmith operations.

The Locksmith Industry National Certification (LINC) Act would close these dangerous gaps by creating a uniform, enforceable national licensing standard - ensuring every locksmith in America meets the same baseline requirements for professionalism, ethics, and security, regardless of where they operate.

Keys Inc.'s Push for Action

Keys Inc. has actively engaged with the Associated Locksmiths of America (ALOA) , sent the proposal to members of Congress , and formally submitted it to the Department of Homeland Security . Now, the company is calling on President Trump to use the Executive Order authority to implement the act without delay.

"This is about restoring integrity to the locksmith industry," Alyousfi said. "It's about making sure every American can trust the person who holds the Keys ® to their safety."

