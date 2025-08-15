ADVISORY: Equal Pay For Equal Work Rally In Support Of Striking Rogers Technicians
The rally will feature Jenny Kwan, Member of Parliament for Vancouver East, who will speak in solidarity with the technicians who have been on the picket line since June 19, 2025.
“This fight is about ensuring all workers receive equal pay for equal work, no matter where they live,” said Michael Phillips, USW Local 1944 President.“Monday's rally aims to send a strong message to Rogers that we stand united against corporate tactics that divide and undermine workers.”
Event details:
Who: Striking Abbotsford-based Rogers technicians
What: Equal Pay for Equal Work Rally
Where: Rogers Tower, 1067 W. Cordova St., Vancouver, B.C.
When: Monday, August 18, 2025, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
This event is open to all union members, labour allies and members of the public who believe in fairness, solidarity and equal treatment for all workers.
About the United Steelworkers union
The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.
Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.
For more information:
Michael Phillips, USW Local 1944 President, ..., 604-818-7466
Brett Barden, USW Communications, ..., 604-445-6956
