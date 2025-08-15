Galvanize Announces First Patient Enrolled In The PROPEL Registry Evaluating Aliya® Pulsed Electric Field Ablation For Soft Tissue Lesions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The first case was completed by Kamran Mahmood, M.D., MPH, Director of Interventional Pulmonology and Associate Professor of Medicine at Duke University Medical Center, marking the initiation of a study intended to investigate Aliya in clinical practice.

"Interventional pulmonology has been focused on diagnosing lung cancer over the last few decades," said Dr. Mahmood. "Now we are shifting our attention to ablating the lesion."

Unlike traditional thermal ablation techniques, Aliya PEF uses short-duration, high-voltage electrical pulses to induce cell death without damaging the surrounding sensitive structures such as airways, blood vessels, or the pleura. This innovative approach, delivered either percutaneously or endoscopically, preserves the extracellular matrix and surrounding tissue, offering an ablation modality that may expand options for patients with lesions in anatomically complex or previously irradiated regions. In addition to focal ablation, preclinical and early clinical data suggest Aliya may promote antigen release that could activate the immune system.

"The PROPEL Registry is an important step in understanding how Aliya performs in a broad, heterogeneous patient population outside of a prospective trial setting," said Dr. Bill Krimsky, Chief Medical Officer at Galvanize. "By systematically capturing procedural data, clinical outcomes, and physician experience, we aim to inform evidence-based integration of our PEF ablation into clinical care pathways."

The registry plans to enroll up to 1,000 patients across up to 50 U.S. centers. Patients will be followed over a period of up to 24 months, with data collected on procedural techniques, perioperative outcomes, and radiographic response.

For clinical investigators or institutions interested in participating in the PROPEL Registry, or for more information on the Aliya PEF system, please visit .

The Aliya® PEF System and the INUMI® Flex needle are 510(k) cleared in the United States for the surgical ablation of soft tissue. They are not currently commercially available in any other geography.

About Galvanize

GalvanizeTM aims to become the global leader in delivering medical technology innovations that drive biologic processes to treat a range of diseases, including solid tumors, and chronic bronchitis symptoms. The company is based in Redwood City, CA, and is developing and commercializing its revolutionary Aliya® PEF energy platform in the United States.

