Embassy Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results Of Operations As Of And For The Three And Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 13, 2025,(the“”) filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, a copy of which can be found at .

Highlights of the filing, which includes consolidated financial information of the Company and Embassy Bank For the Lehigh Valley (the“Bank”), the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, include:



Cash and cash equivalents on hand of $91.8 million at June 30, 2025, or 5.2% of total assets.

Deposits of $1.61 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $57.2 million, or 3.7%, from $1.55 billion at December 31, 2024. The Company does not have any brokered deposits.

Short term borrowings of $15.6 million at December 31, 2024, were repaid in full on January 2, 2025 and there were no new borrowings required during the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Bank net interest margin (FTE) increased to 2.43% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up from 2.34% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and up from 2.16% for the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Bank cost of funds of 1.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, up slightly from 1.80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and down from 1.86% for the prior year quarter ended June 30, 2024. This is compared to a Pennsylvania peer group (stock banks headquartered in Pennsylvania with assets between $100 million and $5 billion) cost of funds of 2.10% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Bank assets per employee of $15.4 million at June 30, 2025, compared to the Pennsylvania peer group assets per employee of $7.9 million.

Bank noncurrent loans to total loans of only 0.04% as of June 30, 2025, compared to the Pennsylvania peer group total of 0.49%. Net income of $3.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, up from $2.5 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the prior year three months ended June 30, 2024. Net income of $6.3 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2025, up from $5.0 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the prior year six months ended June 30, 2024.

About Embassy Bancorp, Inc.

Embassy Bancorp, Inc., with over $1.7 billion in assets, is the parent company of Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley, a full-service community bank with ten branch locations serving Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley. According to the FDIC's Summary of Deposits as of June 30, 2024, Embassy Bank ranks fourth in total deposit market share across Lehigh and Northampton Counties combined-further reinforcing the bank's position as a leading financial institution in the region.

For the 10th consecutive year, The Morning Call has honored Embassy Bank as the Reader's Choice“Best Bank”. Embassy was also named“Best Bank” and“Best Mortgage Company” in Lehigh Valley Style Magazine's Who's Who in Business. In addition, Bauer Financial awarded the bank a prestigious 5-star rating, reflecting continued strength and stability.

For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: ineffectiveness of the company's business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; the effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; interest rate movements; changes in credit quality; difficulties in integrating distinct business operations, including information technology difficulties; volatilities in the securities markets; and deteriorating economic conditions, and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in Embassy Bancorp, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The statements are valid only as of the date hereof and Embassy Bancorp, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update this information.

Contact:

David M. Lobach, Jr.

Chairman, President and CEO

(610) 882-8800