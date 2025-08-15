Anderson Power Services Announces Completion Of Transition Following Acquisition Of RCB Electric In Delray Beach

Anderson Power Services - Delray Beach office

- Alex Field, VP of OperationsDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Anderson Power Services is proud to announce the full transition and integration of RCB Electric into its operations, marking the completion of a multi-phase acquisition process that began several years ago. The Delray Beach-based electrical contracting company, a trusted local name for over three decades, is now officially operating under the Anderson Power Services banner.Founded as a family-owned and locally operated business, RCB Electric has been a staple of the Delray Beach community for more than 30 years. Known for its quality workmanship and commitment to customer satisfaction, RCB Electric built a strong reputation as a go-to provider for expert residential and commercial electrical services throughout South Florida.Anderson Power Services honors that legacy and is committed to continuing RCB's tradition of excellence.“We want to recognize the generations of trust and service RCB Electric has provided in Delray Beach,” said Alex Field, Vice President of Operation at Anderson Power Services.“This final transition is a continuation of that legacy, backed by the resources and reach of Anderson Power.”As the largest privately-owned Generac dealer in the Southeast, Anderson Power Services brings expanded offerings in standby generator solutions, electrical expertise, and preventative maintenance services tailored to Florida's unique energy needs. The completed transition in Delray Beach is a key milestone in Anderson Power Services' strategic expansion across the state, reflecting the company's growth and leadership in both power generation and electrical contracting.Over the past five years, Anderson Power Services has experienced rapid growth and expansion across Georgia and Florida. This finalized transition in Delray Beach represents not only a successful acquisition but also a long-term commitment to serving South Florida communities with the highest level of professional service.About Anderson Power ServicesAnderson Power Services is the Southeast's largest privately-owned Generac dealer, specializing in generator installation, service, and full-scope electrical contracting for both residential and commercial clients. With a growing presence throughout Florida and Georgia, Anderson Power delivers expert service backed by decades of experience, industry-leading training, and a commitment to community-driven values.For more information, visit:Press Release and Media Inquiries Leader Marketing GroupContact: ...

