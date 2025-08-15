Ryan Reichert Partners With Jack Canfield And Successbooks® As A Co-Author Of 'Living Truth'

Ryan Reichert

MAPLE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce that Ryan Reichert will be featured as a co-author in the upcoming book“Living Truth”, alongside world-renowned transformational leader Jack Canfield, co-creator of Chicken Soup for the Soul®.

Set for release in late Fall of 2025,“Living Truth” brings together a dynamic group of thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers, each sharing their personal stories and insights to help readers break free from unrealistic expectations and live with greater authenticity, purpose, and fulfillment.

About Ryan Reichert:

Ryan T. Reichert is a born-again Christian, author, speaker, podcaster, and servant leader with over four decades of life experience, working across small-town America to global metropolises. He is a retired Lieutenant Colonel, serving 23-years in the U.S. Army, including airborne, ranger, and multiple combat deployments. Following his military career, he transitioned into the Fortune 500 world, gaining insight into corporate leadership and strategy.

Today, Ryan is co-founder and owner of Our Protector Legendary Leadership Companies providing 1-on-1 Coaching, Group and Leadership Coaching, Key+Seminars+Trainings+Live Events, and Book Writing Support. Under the Our Protector Development Book Series, Our Protector Development Speakers, Our Protector Development Coaching, and Our Protector Development Media.

Above all, Ryan's greatest passion is helping others. Whether through volunteering, advocacy, or service, he goes wherever God leads him, committed to making a lasting impact wherever he is sent. His journey as a recovering alcoholic and addict, father, and business owner continues to shape his mission-guiding others toward faith, purpose, and transformation.

Website:

Podcast: Our Healer Our Protector (located on YouTube, Apple Podcast, Amazon Music, Deezer, and Spotify)

Social Media: Instagram: @armyrt1978, Facebook: @RyanT, LinkedIn: @RyanReichert78, X: @RyanTReichert, TikTok: @armyrt1978, YouTube Channel: @OurHealerOurProtector

SuccessBooks® is thrilled to welcome Ryan to“Living Truth” project. Stay tuned for the official release and an opportunity to discover the transformational stories inside“Living Truth”.

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.