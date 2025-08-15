Smokin Jon's BBQ Named 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner For Outstanding Specialty Food Product

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Richibucto Road-based brand recognized nationally for its bold flavours, craftsmanship and entrepreneurial drive

- Founder Jonathan MatersRICHIBUCTO ROAD, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Smokin Jon's BBQ , a rising star in Canada's gourmet food scene, has been named a 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner, honoured for its handcrafted BBQ sauces, signature spice rubs, and grilling essentials that elevate every cookout.Founded on Richibucto Road (Fredericton), Smokin Jon's BBQ has earned a loyal following across the Maritimes and beyond with its bold, flavour-packed creations made from high-quality ingredients. Whether you're firing up the grill, slow-smoking ribs, or finishing off a steak, Smokin Jon's products are designed to bring out the best in every meal.“Don't get discouraged. If you think you have a dream, work at it, and it will come, but it doesn't happen overnight,” says founder Jonathan Maters. His journey from experimenting with homemade sauces to launching a nationally recognized brand is a testament to passion, perseverance, and belief in a product that delivers.Presented annually, the Canadian Choice Award recognizes exceptional businesses that embody quality, integrity, and community impact. With nominations for the 2026 awards opening on August 19, Smokin Jon's win highlights the kind of grassroots success story Canadians across the country are invited to celebrate and support.To explore the full product lineup or to place an order, visit . For more information about the Canadian Choice Award or to nominate a business this year, visit .

