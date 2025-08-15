Filipina-Founded Medical Clothing Brand Alaga Combines Functionality With Culture

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Alaga is a new medical clothing brand founded by Filipina healthcare entrepreneur Maria Damian and Filipina fashion designer Loj Toñacao, who bring together backgrounds in healthcare and design to create apparel that reflects function and cultural identity. Their goal is to close the gap between utility and representation by incorporating elements of Filipino heritage into modern medical wear.

The name“Alaga” translates to“to care for” in Filipino, a word that reflects the professional commitment of healthcare workers and the significance of caregiving in Filipino society. The brand's mission is to provide comfortable, high-quality uniforms that meet the physical demands of long shifts and highlight the heritage of the millions of Filipino caregivers working around the world. Each Alaga garment is made with breathable and flexible fabric, suitable for clinical and caregiving environments. The scrubs feature handwoven textiles inspired by traditional Filipino patterns like Binakol, Inabel, and Hablon. These subtle details are intended to connect wearers with the art of indigenous weavers while bringing awareness to Filipino craftsmanship in a modern context.

The brand's founders were driven by a shared realization: although Filipino caregivers have long been an important part of global healthcare systems, their uniforms have rarely reflected who they are or where they come from. Alaga is an effort to change that, by creating uniforms that carry dignity and cultural identity.

Maria Damian, a registered nurse and award-winning entrepreneur, brings decades of experience in healthcare and business to the brand. She is the founder of Legacy Dialysis and Legacy Entertainment, and co-owner of a private museum dedicated to art and culture. Her vision for Alaga is to ensure that uniforms are both practical and meaningful, a reminder of the stories and values of those who wear them. Her co-founder, Loj Toñacao, is a designer known for reviving Philippine textiles through modern fashion. Recognized as a 2024 ASEAN Outstanding Young Entrepreneur, she has built a reputation for work that honors traditional weavers and honors Filipino craftsmanship. For Toñacao, Alaga is an opportunity to bring heritage into everyday professional life.

Alaga launched its presence on Instagram (@alagaclothing) with a short video that featured imagery of caregivers and Filipino landscapes paired with themes like cultural pride, memory, and identity. The video received a strong emotional response, especially from Filipino viewers, many of whom expressed support and interest in the brand's message. The brand is scheduled to officially launch in October 2025, with plans for global distribution in the United States, the Philippines, and other countries with significant Filipino healthcare populations. Alaga is also building long-term partnerships with weaving cooperatives in the Philippines to support local communities and ensure the sustainable sourcing of its woven accents.

In addition to its line of scrubs, the brand is planning capsule collections for specialized medical fields, combining the same cultural touchpoints with tailored functionality. Alaga is extending an invitation to healthcare workers, designers, and members of the Filipino and Filipino-American community to follow the brand and support its mission. More information and updates can be found on Instagram at @alagaclothing.

Alaga offers uniforms that honor history and give back to those who give so much. For the many Filipinos around the world who dedicate their lives to caring for others, Alaga is a statement that care can be cultural.

