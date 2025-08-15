Moatable Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
MOATABLE, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2025
|
(In thousands of US dollars)
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended June 30,
|
|
For the six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SaaS revenue
|
|
$
|
15,249
|
|
$
|
19,237
|
|
$
|
29,231
|
|
$
|
37,195
|
Other services
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
81
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
15,289
|
|
|
19,276
|
|
|
29,312
|
|
|
37,276
|
Cost of revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SaaS business
|
|
|
3,464
|
|
|
4,942
|
|
|
6,744
|
|
|
9,499
|
Other services
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
70
|
Total cost of revenues
|
|
|
3,500
|
|
|
4,983
|
|
|
6,816
|
|
|
9,569
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
11,789
|
|
|
14,293
|
|
|
22,496
|
|
|
27,707
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling and marketing
|
|
|
4,886
|
|
|
4,440
|
|
|
8,962
|
|
|
10,163
|
Research and development
|
|
|
4,555
|
|
|
6,069
|
|
|
9,013
|
|
|
11,830
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
3,136
|
|
|
3,338
|
|
|
6,534
|
|
|
6,242
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
207
|
|
|
-
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
12,577
|
|
|
13,847
|
|
|
24,716
|
|
|
28,235
|
Gain (loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
(788)
|
|
$
|
446
|
|
$
|
(2,220)
|
|
$
|
(528)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE TO THE COMPARABLE GAAP
|
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 AND 2025
|
(In thousands of US dollars)
|
|
|
|
For the three months ended June 30,
|
|
For the six months ended June 30,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
Gain (loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
(788)
|
|
$
|
446
|
|
$
|
(2,220)
|
|
$
|
(528)
|
Plus (minus)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
653
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
1,325
|
|
|
374
|
Depreciation and amortization expenses
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
352
|
|
|
425
|
|
|
704
|
Impairment of intangibles
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
207
|
|
|
-
|
Correction of prior period error
|
|
|
(283)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(833)
|
|
|
-
|
Provision for insurance reimbursements
|
|
|
737
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
737
|
|
|
-
|
Arbitration fees
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
847
|
|
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
526
|
|
$
|
1,043
|
|
$
|
488
|
|
$
|
550
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
