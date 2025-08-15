CS Disco, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises CS Disco, Inc. ("CS Disco" or"the Company") (NYSE: LAW) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

We are investigating potential claims against CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE: LAW) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint filed against the company on September 19, 2023, covering the period from July 21, 2021, to August 11, 2022 (the“Class Period”). The investigation concerns whether the board of directors of CS Disco breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, CS Disco repeatedly highlighted strong revenue growth driven by customer usage of its cloud-based electronic discovery platform and claimed to have reliable visibility into customer demand trends. However, the complaint further asserts that the company failed to inform investors of any indications of significant headwinds that could impact its growth, despite acknowledging that its rapid revenue growth was“usage driven” and potentially volatile.

The complaint also alleges that the truth began to emerge on August 11, 2022, when CS Disco reported second-quarter 2022 financial results that fell short of expectations. Notably, revenue growth slowed significantly compared to previous quarters, and the company informed investors that revenues from its largest customers would no longer be included in full-year guidance. On this news, CS Disco's stock fell approximately 53% on August 12, 2022, on heavy trading volume.

