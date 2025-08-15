Evolving Psychiatric Healthcare For Children Through Free Mental Health Screenings Across Washington State

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Haven Treatment Center's free mental health screenings are now available for children ages 5 to 17.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Haven Treatment Center is once again evolving and elevating psychiatric healthcare for children in Vancouver, Washington and across the nation. Haven Treatment Center is proud to announce that they are now providing free mental health screenings for children ages 5 to 17.These mental health screenings provide valuable information for clients to be able to receive the best and most optimal care through our treatment center and support the children of the Vancouver community.Access to the free mental health screening is available online at . Ms. Barilla, the Treatment Center's CEO, desires to create accessible mental healthcare opportunities that will support the whole child, including children displaced by the foster care system or are victims of human trafficking.For more information on Haven Treatment Center's free mental health screenings, please visit or call 360-255-5993.

Haven Treatment Center

+1 360-255-5993

Margie Barilla

