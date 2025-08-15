Brunswick Exploration Consolidates Mirage Ownership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ;“” or the“”) is pleased to announce the consolidation of its ownership covering a group of eight mining claims at the Mirage project pursuant to a purchase and sale agreement dated August 15, 2025, with General Partnership Osisko Baie James (“Osisko Baie James”). Brunswick Exploration now owns 100% of the mining claims across the Mirage project.

To acquire such rights, Brunswick has agreed to renounce to its option to acquire a 90% undivided interest in the Plex property, pursuant to the third amendment to option agreement, dated August 15 2025, between Brunswick and Osisko Baie James.

In partial consideration for the termination of the Plex Property Option pursuant to this Third Amendment Agreement, Osisko Baie James shall pay to Brunswick Exploration an amount of $1,000,000 to be paid within thirty (30) days of the first publication of a technical report prepared in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 43-101 presenting a minimum of 1M oz in gold in Measure, Indicated and/or Inferred resources (as those terms are defined in National Instrument 43-101).

Grant of DSU

The Corporation announces that it has granted 821,425 deferred share units ("DSUs") to its non-executive directors, in accordance with the Corporation's Deferred Share Unit Plan, available on SEDAR+ at in lieu of their board fees. The DSUs were granted at a fair market value of $0.14 per DSU and will vest one year from the grant date.

About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing its extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada and Greenland.

