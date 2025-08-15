Ecuadorian Immigrant Trains Over 100 New Insurance Agents In First Year In The U.S.

NY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lorena Mariuxi Peña Barcos, an entrepreneur who relocated from Ecuador just two years ago, has achieved a milestone in the U.S. insurance industry-training more than 100 new agents in her first year while building her own successful life insurance agency.

From International Business to U.S. Entrepreneurship

Before moving to the United States, Peña Barcos built her career in Ecuador, working for two multinational companies and later founding her own logistics and event management business. These roles sharpened her skills in leadership, strategic planning, and high-pressure problem-solving-abilities that would prove invaluable in her next chapter.

Launching an Agent Training Initiative

Upon arriving in the U.S., Peña Barcos entered the insurance sector with a dual mission: to grow her own agency and to provide a pathway for others to succeed in the industry. Within twelve months, she developed and led a training program that has equipped more than 100 aspiring agents with the tools, knowledge, and support to launch their careers.

Overcoming Challenges

Building a business as an immigrant presented unique obstacles, from navigating a highly competitive market to adapting to new cultural and consumer dynamics. Despite these hurdles, Peña Barcos leveraged her leadership expertise to create a supportive environment for newcomers in the industry-many of whom were also starting from scratch.

A Vision for Industry Growth

Looking ahead, Peña Barcos plans to expand her training initiatives, develop structured career advancement programs, and continue fostering professional growth opportunities within the insurance sector. Her long-term goal is to create a scalable agency model that empowers agents to achieve both financial and professional independence.

About Lorena Mariuxi Peña Barcos

Lorena Mariuxi Peña Barcos is an Ecuadorian-born entrepreneur and insurance agency owner based in the United States. Known for her mentorship-driven leadership, she has helped over 100 new agents enter the insurance industry in her first year. She continues to expand her business while advocating for professional development and industry innovation.

For more information, follow her on Instagram at @lorenap_flow .



