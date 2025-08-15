Northpark Partners With Magnolia Health To Provide School Supplies At Back To School Bash

RIDGELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Northpark will host its annual Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 16, welcoming families to Center Court from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a free community event. The Bash combines school-year preparation with activities and entertainment for all ages.

This year's event will feature free school supplies (while supplies last) from this year's sponsor, Ambetter from Magnolia Health, wellness resources for students, prize giveaways and special back-to-school shopping sales and promotions from participating retailers including Aeropostale, PacSun, H&M and others.

Families can enjoy a variety of activities, including crafts, interactive vendor booths, snacks and photo opportunities with surprise guests. A live DJ will provide music throughout the event.

“Our hope is to meet the needs of students and their families for the 2025-2026 school year and create an environment that will excite children for the new school year,” said Shawn Cochran, General Manager of Northpark.“Whether families are looking for supplies, new clothes, resources or just a fun Saturday, our Back to School Bash offers something for everyone.”

About Northpark

Mississippi's premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark, is home to more than 120 stores and specialty shops. Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Northpark combines contemporary architecture and design with next generation technology and Southern charm. Conveniently located less than one mile east of I-55 at the intersection of County Line & Wheatley Roads, Northpark features Dillard's, JCPenney, Belk, H&M, B&B Theatres, Victoria's Secret, Windsor, Pac Sun, and Buckle and over 50 locally owned businesses. For additional information, stop by or follow social media at:

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners

Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation's premier retail operating groups of retail-led properties, with more than $3 billion in assets under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, development, marketing and asset management of consumer real estate with a proven track record of repositioning retail properties. PRCP strategically manages over 20 million+ square feet of regional, open-air lifestyle and mixed-use centers. Adept in crafting a compelling vision for the future of a specific asset through master planning and adaptive re-use, PRCP is skillful in amending REA's and thorough when negotiating with anchors to unlock the value of the underlying dirt. The Executive team has over 150+ years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of investors, retailers, and consumers. For additional information, visit pacificretail .

About Ambetter

Ambetter from Magnolia Health is Mississippi's largest Health Insurance Marketplace insurer, with 140,000 members in 2025. Magnolia Health's parent is the largest national Marketplace carrier with more than 2 million members. Ambetter from Magnolia Health is led by an executive team in Ridgeland and employs 200+ Mississippians. Its network of physicians and providers includes all major hospitals and physician groups in Mississippi. Ambetter is part of the federal Health Insurance Marketplace and provides subsidies that substantially reduce the costs of both premiums and out-of-pocket costs for many individuals based on family income. Over 90% of Ambetter members in Mississippi receive a subsidy to help reduce their insurance premium. Almost 40% of Ambetter from Magnolia Health members have a $0 deductible. Learn more at .

