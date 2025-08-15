QVC Group, Inc. Announces Semi-Annual Interest Payment And Regular Additional Distribution On 3.75% Senior Exchangeable Debentures Due 2030
August 15, 2025 Beginning Adjusted Principal
Total Payment
Interest
Additional Payment of Principal
August 15, 2025 Ending Adjusted Principal
$929.2871
$18.7500
$17.4241
$1.3259
$927.9612
LI LLC is also making a Regular Additional Distribution to holders of the Debentures as of August 1, 2025 of $0.4257 per Debenture, which is attributable to the regular quarterly cash dividend paid by T-Mobile US, Inc. of $0.88 per share on March 13, 2025 and $0.88 per share on June 12, 2025. The payment of the Regular Additional Distribution will not result in a reduction to the adjusted principal amount of the Debentures.
The semi-annual interest payment and Regular Additional Distribution are expected to be made on August 15, 2025, to holders of record of the Debentures on August 1, 2025.
On April 1, 2020, T-Mobile US, Inc. completed its acquisition of Sprint Corporation ("TMUS/S Acquisition") for 0.10256 shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. for every share of Sprint Corporation. Following the TMUS/S Acquisition, the reference shares attributable to each $1,000 original principal amount of Debentures consist of 0.2419 shares of common stock of T-Mobile US, Inc. (Nasdaq: TMUS ) and 0.5746 shares of common stock of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: LUMN ).
About QVC Group, Inc.
QVC Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company comprised of six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® (collectively, "QVC GroupSM"). QVC GroupSM is a live social shopping company that redefines the shopping experience through video-driven commerce on every screen, from smartphones and tablets to laptops and TVs. QVC Group reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 15 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and digital livestreaming TV. QVC Group also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. QVC Group, Inc. also holds various minority interests.
