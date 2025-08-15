Jabez Biosciences, Inc. Opens Second Clinical Site In Phase 1 Oncology Clinical Study Of JBZ-001

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabez Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to ushering in the future of cancer therapy with their seamless, scalable and synergistic approach, today announced that they have opened their second clinical site for their Phase 1 clinical study of JBZ-001, a next-generation small molecule inhibitor targeting dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH).

The Phase 1 study is now open and enrolling patients at a second site, START Mountain Region located in West Valley City, UT under the direction of William McKean, MD, PhD. The study initially opened in March 2025, and continues to enroll at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC - James) under the direction of Asrar Alhamadi, MBBS.

The phase 1 study is evaluating the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of JBZ-001 in patients with advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). JBZ-001, designed to inhibit DHODH - an enzyme critical for nucleotide production and cancer cell proliferation - has demonstrated promising preclinical results, including significant tumor growth inhibition and a favorable safety profile in animal models. The drug's preclinical performance, detailed in JCI Insights (2024), highlights its ability to induce myeloid cell differentiation and enhance anti-tumor activity, positioning it as a potential game-changer in oncology.

“We are excited to add a second center to our first in human trial, serving the Mountain Region and allowing more geographical access to patients,” said Tamara Jovonovich PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Jabez Biosciences.“We are currently enrolling our second dose cohort in the dose escalation portion of the study. Opening the trial at a second site expands our reach and our hope of delivering best-in-class therapies and answering the unmet needs of cancer patients. JBZ-001's unique mechanism of action which targets multiple pathways beyond nucleotide depletion, offers hope for a broad spectrum of oncological indications, and we are eager to see its potential unfold in this trial.”

Jabez Biosciences, founded in 2024 by industry veterans, leverages decades of expertise to target key mechanistic drivers of cancer and tumor biology. JBZ-001 exemplifies the company's innovative approach“built for patients and guided by biology” to best ensure commercial viability while maintaining a focus on patient-centered outcomes.

“This milestone is one more step along the approval pathway as more sites will be added this year,” added Dr. Jovonovich.“We are grateful to the patients and clinical investigators who are making this trial possible, and we look forward to building these relationships while advancing JBZ-001 through the clinic.”

About Jabez Biosciences, Inc.

Jabez Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical oncology company focused on developing transformative therapies for liquid and solid tumors. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Cranberry TWP, PA., Jabez is developing a smarter model for cancer therapy-their 3-S model-one that's built for patients and guided by biology. The 3-S model is a powerful framework for cancer therapeutics – Seamless (easy to take), Scalable (easy to make) and Synergistic (easy to integrate in existing treatment regimens). Driven by a mission to improve and extend lives through innovative treatments targeting cancer's core mechanisms, Jabez' lead candidate, JBZ-001, a DHODH inhibitor, is in clinical development for multiple oncology indications, reflecting the company's commitment to addressing critical unmet needs in cancer care. For more information, visit .

