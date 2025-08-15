Erica Whitfield's Campaign Gains Momentum With Broad Coalition And Top-Tier Team

Erica Whitfield

Erica Whitfield for County Commission

- Erica WhitfieldPALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Erica Whitfield 's campaign for County Commission is announcing significant momentum, bolstered by a broad and diverse coalition of endorsements from across the community. The campaign's launch has been met with enthusiastic support from elected officials across the county, underscoring Whitfield's proven ability to forge consensus and work collaboratively across all levels of government.Erica Whitfield's endorsements include:Anne Gannon, Palm Beach County Tax Collector; Dave Aronberg, Former Palm Beach County State Attorney; Lori Berman, Florida Senate Minority Leader; Tina Polsky, Florida State Senator; Mack Bernard, Florida State Senator; Jervonte“Tae” Edmonds, Florida State Representative; Kelly Skidmore, Florida State Representative; Bobby Powell, Jr., Palm Beach County Commissioner; Marcia Andrews, Palm Beach County School Board Member; Edwin Ferguson, Esq., Palm Beach County School Board Member; Dr. Debra L. Robinson, Former Palm Beach County School Board Member; Frank A. Barbieri, Esq., Former Palm Beach County School Board Member; Chuck Shaw, Greenacres Mayor; Betty Resch, Lake Worth Beach Mayor; Bobbie Lindsay, Town of Palm Beach Council President; Jeri Muoio, Former West Palm Beach Mayor; Suzy Diaz, Greenacres Deputy Mayor; Sarah Malega, Lake Worth Beach Vice Mayor; Christina Lambert, West Palm Beach City Commissioner; Mimi May, Lake Worth Beach City Commissioner; Anthony Segrich, Lake Worth Beach City Commissioner; and Christina L. Romelus, Former Boynton Beach City Commissioner.“I am humbled and energized by the incredible support our campaign is receiving,” said Erica Whitfield.“We are building a campaign that is reflective of our community's strength and diversity, and I am confident that together, we will succeed.”To guide her campaign, Whitfield has assembled a top-tier team of veteran political strategists with a long history of running successful campaigns in Palm Beach County and South Florida. This team includes Rick Asnani of Cornerstone Solutions, Eric Johnson of Mercury, and Christian Ulvert of Edge Communications. Their collective experience and deep understanding of the local political landscape, along with their impressive track record of delivering victories for candidates in the area, will provide the strategic expertise necessary to effectively communicate Whitfield's message and mobilize supporters across the region. This positions the campaign for a strong and successful run, instilling optimism in our supporters.

