Mandatory Disclosure Of Holding And Notice Of Trade In IDEX Biometrics 15 August 2025
In connection with the private placement, the manager of the private placement, IDEX Biometrics and Mr. Storbråten entered into a share lending agreement.
Mr. Storbråten has lent 4,359,315 shares, in connection with the settlement of Tranche 2. The shares have been lent, not sold, and will be returned in due course.
After the temporary lending of shares, Mr. Storbråten and close relations hold 6,875,755 or 13,20% shares of the total outstanding shares and votes in IDEX Biometrics.
Contact person
Anders Storbråten, CEO and CFO
Tel: +47 4163 8582
E-mail: ...
About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.
For more information, visit
About this notice
This notice was issued by Kjell-Arne Besseberg, COO, on 15 August 2025 at 22:00 CEST on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information about the lending shall be disclosed according to article 19 no. 3 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU 596/2014). The information about shareholding shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA). The information is published in accordance with section 5‐12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment