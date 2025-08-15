Economic Club Of Las Vegas To Host 'Governor Fireside Chat' Luncheon

Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with the Governor of Nevada, will discuss key economic topics impacting the state during a fireside chat.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host the“Governor Fireside Chat” luncheon on September 3rd, 2025, at Park MGM Las Vegas. The event will take place in the Griffith Room from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 11:30 AM for preliminary check-in.Presenter for the event is Joe Lombardo -31st Governor of Nevada.General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.About the Economic Club of Las Vegas:The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, nationally and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit .

