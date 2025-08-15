ISA Launches New Single Exploring Home, Migration, And The Power Of Belonging

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Dominican-born singer-songwriter-producer ISA releases“A Falta De”, a heartfelt anthem for anyone who's ever missed home. Now streaming on all platforms.

- ISAMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ISA, the Dominican-born singer-songwriter-producer and Berklee College of Music graduate, released her highly anticipated single“A Falta De” a heartfelt piece that captures the ache of missing home while building a new life in the diaspora. The song is a tender embrace for anyone who has ever longed for the warmth of home while chasing dreams far away.ISA's new song is an intimate reflection on the immigrant experience. She encapsulates the moments when memories of home become both a comfort and a source of strength.“I wrote this song in a moment of longing”, ISA shares,“when you leave home, you carry it everywhere with you, like a badge of honor, in the way you speak, in the music you sing, in the dreams you chase. This single is a band-aid for the heart, a small comfort on the road to healing.”Having written“A Falta De”, her most recent single“Chichí” and her debut song“Pedazo D Cielo”, releasing these songs for her has felt like having an intimate conversation with the world. In this song she channeled her personal experience as a migrant student in pursuit of her dream of becoming a leading voice in the Latin music scene. The stories of those around her in similar paths also influence her lyrics and musical compositions that offer a deep reflection of the human experience. ISA's work and melodies transcend language barriers and speak directly to the heart of every listener.Her career momentum has been steadily building since her sold-out debut concert at Teatro Chao in Santo Domingo earlier last year. Her music draws inspiration from Dominican rhythms, Latin pop, and singer-songwriter traditions. ISA's sound is both rooted in heritage and refreshingly unique, resonating deeply with audiences at home and abroad.The single, also produced by ISA, is part of her latest project, which explores themes of migration, nostalgia, and the quest for belonging. Fans can listen to "A Falta De" on all streaming platforms and can expect to see more of ISA in the future as she continues to share her talent with the world. They can follow along her journey in social media @isameredith on all channels.About ISAISA, also known as Isa Meredith was born and raised in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Her musical journey began early on with a first-place win on Sábado Gigante as a child. After graduating from the prestigious Berklee College of Music with a degree in Songwriting, ISA has emerged as a bold, authentic voice for a new generation of Latin artists. Her work blends storytelling, innovation, and raw emotion, creating songs that transcend borders and captures what it feels like going across them, leaving a life behind.

