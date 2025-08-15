Keystone Custom Homes Breaks Ground In South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Custom Homes is excited to announce its expansion into South Carolina, with the groundbreaking of Arbor Gate, a new community just outside of Greenville. This milestone marks the company's presence in four states across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

"The entire Keystone team is honored to have our first opportunity in South Carolina being in the desirable Five Forks area of Greenville. We look forward to matching our great home plans with home buyers' ideas to build dream homes!" said Alan Banks, CEO of the Carolinas Division at Keystone Custom Homes.

About Arbor Gate

Located in the sought-after Five Forks area, Arbor Gate will feature 57 custom-built homes. At the heart of the community, a 6-acre park will offer walking trails, a fire pit, beautiful landscaping, and inviting gathering spaces for friends and family. With easy access to I-85 and I-385, residents can enjoy a quick commute to the city along with an abundance of nearby dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Tree-lined streets will create a peaceful, private setting while offering picturesque views. For more details, visit the Arbor Gate community page on the Keystone Custom Homes website .

Upcoming Launch: The Gables at Handsmill

On August 25rd, Keystone Custom Homes will debut The Gables at Handsmill in York, SC -an exclusive opportunity featuring waterfront homesites and stunning floorplans within an established community. Residents will enjoy access to a community clubhouse with a fitness center, social lounge, catering kitchen, and pool, as well as a splash pad and playground for children. Interested buyers can join the VIP list by visiting the Coming Soon page on their website .

About Keystone Custom Homes

Keystone Custom Homes builds award-winning custom homes across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina, offering buyers the opportunity to build a home that is tailored to their lifestyle and budget. From selecting a floorplan to customizing every detail, Keystone's expert team guides buyers through every step of the process. They are dedicated to bringing dream homes to life.

In 2019, founder and CEO Jeff Rutt demonstrated the company's commitment to giving back by donating 90% of Keystone's ownership to the National Christian Foundation. Through their partnership with HOPE International, Keystone supports micro-loans for underprivileged individuals globally, empowering them to start businesses and provide for their families. Together with their trade partners, expert team, and customers, Keystone Custom Homes strives to be Craftsmen for the Common Good in its communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

SOURCE Keystone Custom Homes

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED