FLEOA National President's Statement On Increased Federal Presence In Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Over the past several days, headlines and social media have focused on the increased federal law enforcement presence in Washington, D.C. As National President of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA ), Mathew Silverman shared the following statement in support of law enforcement officials.“Regardless of political views, one thing unites us all-the desire to feel safe in our communities. While many large cities and jurisdictions across the country are reporting a decline in violent crime, that doesn't mean we can ease up on our efforts. It's important to remember that crime rates skyrocketed in recent years, so even with a decline, we are still far from a level of safety that should be acceptable to either side of the aisle,” Silverman stated.One of the most pressing challenges facing law enforcement today is juvenile crime. While laws designed to protect young offenders have an important place in our justice system, accountability must remain a priority.Leniency is appropriate in certain minor offenses, but crimes such as armed robbery, murder, rape, and carjacking cannot be excused based on age alone. In these cases, offenders understand their actions and must be held responsible. Too often, the same individuals cycle in and out of the system, emboldened by policies that lack consequences and exploited by career criminals who use them to avoid prosecution.U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Ferris Pirro, with the support of President Donald J. Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, has made clear that these criminals will be brought to justice.“This effort is not political for the federal law enforcement officers and agents we represent. It is about honoring the oath we took to serve and protect. In our profession, we follow lawful orders and execute the priorities set forth by the administration and Congress, whether or not we agree with them. Our commitment is to carry out those orders objectively and to the highest standards,” Silverman continued.Some have also expressed concern that sending 500 federal agents to D.C. will pull resources from other areas. With approximately 130,000 federal law enforcement officers nationwide, this deployment represents a fraction of one percent of our workforce. The broader issue is one FLEOA continues to fight in Congress: outdated pay caps and compensation rules that deny federal officers and agents full pay for the long hours they work. No other profession in America expects employees to work overtime without pay, yet many of our members face that reality daily.The mission remains clear: to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution and laws of the United States. This coordinated effort allows multiple agencies to share resources and techniques, reduce crime, save lives, and help communities feel secure.We extend our sincere thanks to every officer and agent involved. Many are sacrificing days off, time with loved ones, and, in some cases, pay, due to outdated federal compensation rules. These sacrifices underscore the urgent need for Congress to act on pay reform.Until that day, FLEOA will remain steadfast in its commitment to supporting our members and advancing the mission of law enforcement across this nation.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

