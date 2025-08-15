Edmond's Award-Winning Mccann's Roofing Opens New Oklahoma City Office

McCann's Roofing crew performing a full roof replacement on a home in Oklahoma City

- Shay BrownOKLAHOMA CITY , OK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After serving Edmond homeowners for more than 30 years, McCann's Roofing & Construction is making its biggest move yet - opening a brand-new office in Oklahoma City to bring its award-winning roof replacement and storm repair services to more Oklahoma families.Founded in Edmond in 1995, McCann's has earned a reputation as the roofer homeowners trust. With over 450 five-star reviews, 8 Readers' Choice Awards, and the prestigious GAF Master Elitecertification - held by less than 2% of roofing contractors nationwide - the company delivers unmatched workmanship backed by the best warranties in the industry.From Edmond Roots to Oklahoma City RoofsThe decision to expand came from a surge in demand for roof replacement in Oklahoma City and surrounding neighborhoods. The new Oklahoma City office will allow McCann's to offer faster response times, same-day roof inspections, and an even greater presence in the metro area while continuing to serve Edmond homeowners with the same care they've come to expect.“Edmond will always be home for us - it's where our company started, where we built our reputation, and where many of our team members live,” said Shay Brown, CEO of McCann's Roofing & Construction.“Now, with our new Oklahoma City location, we can help even more families protect their homes from Oklahoma's unpredictable weather.”Full-Service Roofing for Oklahoma City and EdmondMcCann's specializes in:Roof replacement and repair for storm, hail, and wind damageInsurance claim assistance to make the process stress-freeMetal, shingle, and specialty roof installationsGutter installation & repairSiding replacement & exterior paintingSkylight installation through the Skylights of Oklahoma divisionEvery project is completed by highly trained crews who treat each home like their own, with a workmanship warranty to ensure long-term protection.A Heart for the CommunityMcCann's has always believed that success means giving back. In 2024, the team donated a complete roof to a disabled veteran couple after a severe hailstorm - a project that drew attention from local media and reinforced the company's community-first mission.Call Before the Next Storm HitsWith Oklahoma City's storm season in full swing, homeowners are urged to schedule inspections before the next round of hail or high winds. The new OKC office offers priority scheduling for roof repairs and replacements, along with same-day service in many cases.For roof repairs or replacements in Oklahoma City, visit:For roof repairs or replacements in Edmond, visit:About McCann's Roofing & ConstructionMcCann's Roofing & Construction is a family-owned business serving Oklahoma homeowners for over 30 years. Known for quality workmanship, exceptional customer service, and deep community involvement, McCann's operates on the motto: Projects Built on Experience. Relationships Built on Trust. The company offers residential roofing and commercial roofing, gutters, siding, exterior painting, and skylight installation.You can can visit the new office at:McCann's Roofing & Construction12200 N MacArthur Blvd Suite A, Oklahoma City, OK 73162Phone: 405-666-5927Website:

