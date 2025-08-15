Edmond's Award-Winning Mccann's Roofing Opens New Oklahoma City Office
McCann's Roofing crew performing a full roof replacement on a home in Oklahoma City
"Eric and Mishana (Shay) Brown, esteemed recipients of the Readers' Choice Award, embodying excellence and community trust in every endeavor. Celebrating their unwavering dedication and achievements in the Oklahoma roofing and construction space.
Shay and Eric Brown with McCann's Roofing team serving Edmond and Oklahoma City homeowners
Before and after photos of a storm-damaged roof replacement in Oklahoma City
storm-damaged roof replacement
Family roofer with 30 years of experience, GAF Master Elite® certification, and over 450 five-star reviews brings trusted roof replacement to Oklahoma City.At the end of the day, it's about making sure families feel safe when the storms roll in, proud when they pull in the driveway, and cared for like they're our own neighbors because they are.” - Shay BrownOKLAHOMA CITY , OK, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After serving Edmond homeowners for more than 30 years, McCann's Roofing & Construction is making its biggest move yet - opening a brand-new office in Oklahoma City to bring its award-winning roof replacement and storm repair services to more Oklahoma families.
Founded in Edmond in 1995, McCann's has earned a reputation as the roofer homeowners trust. With over 450 five-star reviews, 8 Readers' Choice Awards, and the prestigious GAF Master Elite® certification - held by less than 2% of roofing contractors nationwide - the company delivers unmatched workmanship backed by the best warranties in the industry.
From Edmond Roots to Oklahoma City Roofs
The decision to expand came from a surge in demand for roof replacement in Oklahoma City and surrounding neighborhoods. The new Oklahoma City office will allow McCann's to offer faster response times, same-day roof inspections, and an even greater presence in the metro area while continuing to serve Edmond homeowners with the same care they've come to expect.
“Edmond will always be home for us - it's where our company started, where we built our reputation, and where many of our team members live,” said Shay Brown, CEO of McCann's Roofing & Construction.“Now, with our new Oklahoma City location, we can help even more families protect their homes from Oklahoma's unpredictable weather.”
Full-Service Roofing for Oklahoma City and Edmond
McCann's specializes in:
Roof replacement and repair for storm, hail, and wind damage
Insurance claim assistance to make the process stress-free
Metal, shingle, and specialty roof installations
Gutter installation & repair
Siding replacement & exterior painting
Skylight installation through the Skylights of Oklahoma division
Every project is completed by highly trained crews who treat each home like their own, with a workmanship warranty to ensure long-term protection.
A Heart for the Community
McCann's has always believed that success means giving back. In 2024, the team donated a complete roof to a disabled veteran couple after a severe hailstorm - a project that drew attention from local media and reinforced the company's community-first mission.
Call Before the Next Storm Hits
With Oklahoma City's storm season in full swing, homeowners are urged to schedule inspections before the next round of hail or high winds. The new OKC office offers priority scheduling for roof repairs and replacements, along with same-day service in many cases.
For roof repairs or replacements in Oklahoma City, visit:
👉
For roof repairs or replacements in Edmond, visit:
👉
About McCann's Roofing & Construction
McCann's Roofing & Construction is a family-owned business serving Oklahoma homeowners for over 30 years. Known for quality workmanship, exceptional customer service, and deep community involvement, McCann's operates on the motto: Projects Built on Experience. Relationships Built on Trust. The company offers residential roofing and commercial roofing, gutters, siding, exterior painting, and skylight installation.
You can can visit the new office at:
McCann's Roofing & Construction
12200 N MacArthur Blvd Suite A, Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Phone: 405-666-5927
Website:
Shay Brown
McCann's Roofing and Construction
+1 405-666-5927
...
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
McCann's Roofing and Constructions new Oklahoma City Office
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment