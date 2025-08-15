3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM ) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.73 per share for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 25, 2025.
3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.
About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM ) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M/news .
Investor Contact:
Diane Farrow
612-202-2449
or
Eric Herron
651-233-0043
Media Contact:
[email protected]
