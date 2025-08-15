Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend


2025-08-15 02:45:55
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3M Board of Directors (NYSE:MMM ) today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.73 per share for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable Sept. 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 25, 2025.

3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

About 3M
3M (NYSE: MMM ) is focused on transforming industries around the world by applying science and creating innovative, customer-focused solutions. Our multi-disciplinary team is working to solve tough customer problems by leveraging diverse technology platforms, differentiated capabilities, global footprint, and operational excellence. Discover how 3M is shaping the future at 3M/news .

Investor Contact:
Diane Farrow
612-202-2449
or
Eric Herron
651-233-0043

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN15082025003732001241ID1109934531

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search