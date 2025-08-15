Views At Fells Creek: Keystone Custom Homes Expands Footprint In Lehigh County, PA

LANCASTER, Pa., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Custom Homes is proud to announce its continued growth in Pennsylvania with the upcoming launch of Views at Fells Creek, a new community coming soon to Schnecksville, just outside of Allentown. This expansion marks Keystone's presence in its seventh Pennsylvania county and follows the successful release of Fallbrooke Farms in 2024.

"We're thrilled to expand in this growing market and bring our high-quality homes to the Lehigh County community," said Ben Rutt, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Keystone Custom Homes. "For years, people have been asking when we would move in this direction, and we're excited to have found the perfect locations to make that happen."

Coming September 15th: Views at Fells Creek

Launching September 15th, Views at Fells Creek will offer large homesites and beautifully designed floorplans in a sought-after location. Residents will enjoy close proximity to Allentown's shopping, dining, and entertainment, while experiencing the peace and space of Schnecksville. Those interested in early access to homesite releases can join the VIP list through the community's Coming Soon page on Keystone's website .

Fallbrooke Farms: A Local Success Story

Located in Breinigsville, Fallbrooke Farms became Keystone's first Lehigh County community when it launched in the summer of 2024. The neighborhood has seen strong demand, with more than a third of their homesites already sold. A brand-new model home featuring the builder's most popular floorplan, the Devonshire, is set to open this fall. In addition to the floorplan's stunning two-story family room, chef's kitchen, and efficient layout, the model will include unique features like a coffee bar in the owner's suite, a library nook, a basement café, and a covered back porch with an outdoor fireplace. More details about the community are available on the Fallbrooke Farms community page .

About Keystone Custom Homes

Keystone Custom Homes builds new custom homes across Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, and South Carolina. They offer the opportunity to build a home that is designed by you and for you. Their expertly trained team guides you through the process of choosing from their award-winning floorplans and customizing your new home to fit your lifestyle and budget. They are dedicated to bringing dream homes to life.

In 2019, founder and CEO Jeff Rutt demonstrated the company's commitment to giving back by donating 90% of Keystone's ownership to the National Christian Foundation. Through their partnership with HOPE International, Keystone supports micro-loans for underprivileged individuals globally, empowering them to start businesses and provide for their families. Together with their trade partners, expert team, and customers, Keystone Custom Homes strives to be Craftsmen for the Common Good in its communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

SOURCE Keystone Custom Homes

