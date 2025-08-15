Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Laser-Based Tool For Plumbers (TRO-1422)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional plumber and business owner, and I thought there could be an improved tool for installing piping level or at a proper slope," said an inventor, from Font Hill, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the PIPE LASER GRADER. My lightweight, sturdy and durable design allows workers to ensure that piping is installed accurately, correctly, and at the right slope, the first time and every time."
The patent-pending invention provides an efficient and accurate laser tool for installing piping level or at a proper slope. In doing so, it ensures piping will miss obstructions, and it ensures termination points, bends, and offsets are installed at the proper point. In addition, it can be used with a measuring tape in path of laser for accurate hanger and support locations, it can be used working downstream to upstream or upstream to downstream, and it would be highly beneficial for underground work where there are no "true" surfaces. The invention features an ergonomic and time-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbers. Additionally, it is adaptable to fit all plumbing pipe sizes and types, natural gas pipes, solvent welded pipe, threaded pipe, etc. A prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1422, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
