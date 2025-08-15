Dubai: Man Jailed For 5 Years, To Be Deported For Supplying Wife With Free Drugs

The Dubai Court of First Instance sentenced an Asian man to five years in prison, a Dh50,000 fine, and deportation after serving his term for possessing narcotics he purchased from an unknown dealer via a social media platform, and facilitating his wife's drug use.

Additionally, he is barred from transferring or depositing money to others unless permitted by the UAE Central Bank, in coordination with the Ministry of Interior.

The case unfolded in April when the Anti-Narcotics Department received credible reports that the defendant's wife, residing in the Al Muraqqabat area, was using and in possession of illegal substances.

A subsequent raid at her home uncovered 40 grams of crystalline methamphetamine as well as another brownish substance containing the same drug. A police officer noted that the husband was present during the raid and appeared unusually anxious and hesitant.

Laboratory tests confirmed that samples from both individuals contained amphetamine and methamphetamine, both categorised as narcotics under Federal Decree No. 3 of 2021. The defendant admitted during the investigation that he supplied the narcotics to his wife free of charge.

He also confessed to purchasing the drugs from someone advertising them on social media; he transferred Dh200 to the seller's bank account, coordinated a GPS location via WhatsApp, and completed the pickup accordingly.

The appeal court's decision upheld the original judgment.