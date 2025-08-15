UAE: Paralysed Man Walks Again After 5 Years With Wife's Unusual Therapy

An Emirati couple from Al Mirfa'a in Abu Dhabi's Western Region drove more than three hours to the capital on Friday to take part in a community initiative – a journey made even more remarkable by the husband's story of recovery from paralysis.

Seven years ago, Khalil Al Hosani suffered a stroke that left him paralysed from head to toe. Doctors told the former soldier and father of eight that his case was hopeless. For the next five years, he remained bedridden at home.

Then, his wife, Fatima, decided she would not accept the prognosis.“The treatment in the hospital was taking too long, so I brought him home,” she said.“I started taking him to the beach in Al Mirfa. I buried him in the sand for hours and massaged his muscles with the sand and sea water. Then I would clean him in the sea. Day after day, for months.”

After just four to five months of this unconventional therapy, Khalil began to stand.“I was enjoying watching him walk, run, and play like a child again,” she said, smiling. Today, the 60-year-old walks unaided, though the couple keep a wheelchair in the car“for back-up” on long trips. He has also returned to one of his greatest passions – volunteering – which he has been involved in for over 22 years.

The couple were among 450 volunteers at the 'Volunteer Emirates – Back to School' initiative, organised by Dubai Cares in partnership with Aldar, where they helped assemble school kits for children from low-income families.

For Fatima, the task was deeply personal.“I remembered when I used to pack my own children's school bags,” she said.“I would put their sandwiches and juice, dress them, do the girls' hair, and send them on the bus. Today, I felt the same joy helping other children go to school.” Fatima never attended school herself, but learned to read and write at home alongside her children.“That is why I want every child to have the chance to study,” she said.

The couple's journey from Al Mirfa to Abu Dhabi is one they make gladly for voluntary work.“Not just today – every day,” Khalil said.“From the street to the market, in all fields, we help.” When asked why they keep coming back, Fatima's answer was simple:“We have a team of two – me and my husband. Wherever there is a chance to do good, we will go.”

For them, each volunteering opportunity is not just about helping others but about celebrating the life they fought so hard to reclaim.“We thank God every day,” Khalil said.“If you can stand, if you can walk, then you can give. And when you give, you are alive.”