UAE: Four-Month-Old Son Of Abu Dhabi Crash Victims In Very Critical Condition, Says Uncle

A four-month-old baby who was injured in a deadly car crash that killed his parents is in a very critical condition, according to a family member. The baby, Syed Umar, who suffered a severe brain injury in the accident is currently on a ventilator.

Syed's parents were killed in a car accident in Al Dhannah City on Thursday morning. The Indian couple were on their way from Abu Dhabi when the incident occurred at 3am.

Recommended For You Look: Selena Gomez celebrates birthday with Taylor Swift, Benny Blanco in attendance

“Right now, he is breathing because of the ventilator,” said Syed Mateen, the uncle of the child.“Doctors have told us that if he is taken off the ventilator, his heart will most likely cease to beat, and he will not be able to breathe on his own. They have said that he is almost fully brain dead.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It was in the early hours of Thursday that Syed Waheed and the wife Sana Beeghum were killed in a crash when returning to Ruwais from Abu Dhabi. Their three children were hospitalised with varying injuries. Eight-year-old Sidrah Mohammed and one-year-old Sadiya Mirha have had surgeries for their injuries and are recovering in the hospital.

No time to grieve

According to Mateen, the girls will be discharged early next week and the family are still discussing their future plans.“Their father, my brother in law, always wanted his daughters to become paediatricians,” he said.“God willing, we will work to realise his dream. We are still discussing whether to continue their education in the UAE or whether to take them back to our hometown in Hyderabad.”

He added that the family has not told the children about the death of their parents.“We have told them that they are busy,” he said.“The elder one, Sidrah, keeps telling me, Uncle, please call my mom and dad. I want to speak to them. I keep postponing it saying we will call when you get better. I don't know what to tell them.”

The 25-year-old Mateen has been in and out of hospital since the crash. Earlier this week, he travelled to Hyderabad along with the dead bodies of his sister and brother-in-law to complete their final rites.

“When I came back, I brought my mother and my little sister along with me,” he said.“They have been the ones in the hospital since then, while I have been busy trying to sort out the paperwork and other formalities. Waheed's company has also extended a lot of support to us during this trying time.”

He said that he and his family have had no time to grieve.“All our energy is focused on caring for the girls,” he said.“The little one is not even 2 years old. We are trying to make sure that they recover well.”