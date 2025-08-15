Trump Says He Won't Negotiate For Ukraine Ahead Of Alaska Summit With Putin
Washington: US President Donald Trump said Friday he would not negotiate on behalf of Ukraine at his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, media reported.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Anchorage, the president noted that he's "not here to negotiate for Ukraine" and will let Kiev decide for itself on the territorial issues with Moscow.
"I'm here to get them at a table," Trump said. "I think they'll make a proper decision."
The president also said there was "a possibility" that the United States could offer Ukraine security guarantees alongside European and other countries, "but not in the form of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization)."
Calling Putin "a smart guy," Trump struck an optimistic tone before meeting the Russian leader, saying there's "a good respect level" on both sides and that he believes "something's going to come out of it."
Trump departed Washington earlier Friday for the Alaska meeting, describing the encounter as "HIGH STAKES" in a post on Truth Social.
Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Thursday that the two leaders' talks will center on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and "the most pressing international and regional issues."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment