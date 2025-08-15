Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says He Won't Negotiate For Ukraine Ahead Of Alaska Summit With Putin

2025-08-15 02:18:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Friday he would not negotiate on behalf of Ukraine at his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, media reported.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Anchorage, the president noted that he's "not here to negotiate for Ukraine" and will let Kiev decide for itself on the territorial issues with Moscow.

"I'm here to get them at a table," Trump said. "I think they'll make a proper decision."

The president also said there was "a possibility" that the United States could offer Ukraine security guarantees alongside European and other countries, "but not in the form of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization)."

Calling Putin "a smart guy," Trump struck an optimistic tone before meeting the Russian leader, saying there's "a good respect level" on both sides and that he believes "something's going to come out of it."

Trump departed Washington earlier Friday for the Alaska meeting, describing the encounter as "HIGH STAKES" in a post on Truth Social.

Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said Thursday that the two leaders' talks will center on the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and "the most pressing international and regional issues."

MENAFN15082025000063011010ID1109934485

