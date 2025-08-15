Turkish Cities Face Water Shortages Amid Record Heat, Drought
Istanbul: The largest cities of Türkiye, including Ankara and Istanbul, are experiencing a significant decline in their drinking water reserves due to hot weather and drought, Turkish media reported on Friday.
The fullness rate of Istanbul's dams decreased to 48.1 percent in August from 54.9 percent during the same period last year, which means the biggest city of the country has approximately a four-month supply of drinking water remaining in its dams, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported, citing statistics from the General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works.
In Ankara, the fullness rate of the dams fell sharply from 32.8 percent last year to 9.3 percent this year, leaving the capital city with only three months' worth of drinking water supply.
The fullness rate in the dams of Izmir dropped from 13.2 percent to 4.1 percent, resulting in an estimated two months' drinking water capacity remaining in its dams, according to the report.
As of August 12, the total active storage in operational dams across Türkiye was 39.8 billion cubic meters. This amount was 49.8 billion cubic meters during the same period last year.
Türkiye experienced an extremely hot and dry summer this year. In July, the country recorded a new national high temperature of 50.5 degrees Celsius.
The extreme heat and drought led to widespread wildfires throughout the country. These wildfires raged across southern and western regions, resulting in loss of lives and prompting evacuations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Mobile Accessories Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth & Research Report 2025-2033
- Artificial Turf Market Growth Projected To USD 5765.8 Million By 2033
- Eyewear Market Thrives With Fashion Trends And Vision Care Innovations
- What Does The Forecast Say About The Brazil Online Gaming Market By 2033?
- Dimethyl Ether Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast By 2033
- Latin America Washing Machine Market To Reach USD 5.59 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment