Turkish Cities Face Water Shortages Amid Record Heat, Drought

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Istanbul: The largest cities of Türkiye, including Ankara and Istanbul, are experiencing a significant decline in their drinking water reserves due to hot weather and drought, Turkish media reported on Friday.

The fullness rate of Istanbul's dams decreased to 48.1 percent in August from 54.9 percent during the same period last year, which means the biggest city of the country has approximately a four-month supply of drinking water remaining in its dams, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported, citing statistics from the General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works.

In Ankara, the fullness rate of the dams fell sharply from 32.8 percent last year to 9.3 percent this year, leaving the capital city with only three months' worth of drinking water supply.

The fullness rate in the dams of Izmir dropped from 13.2 percent to 4.1 percent, resulting in an estimated two months' drinking water capacity remaining in its dams, according to the report.

As of August 12, the total active storage in operational dams across Türkiye was 39.8 billion cubic meters. This amount was 49.8 billion cubic meters during the same period last year.

Türkiye experienced an extremely hot and dry summer this year. In July, the country recorded a new national high temperature of 50.5 degrees Celsius.

The extreme heat and drought led to widespread wildfires throughout the country. These wildfires raged across southern and western regions, resulting in loss of lives and prompting evacuations.