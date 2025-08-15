Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IN PHOTOS: Portugal Reports First Death From Heatwave Fires

2025-08-15 02:18:54
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Lisbon: The fires raging across Portugal claimed their first victim on Friday, when the former mayor of the eastern town of Planta died fighting fires there, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announced.

Rebelo de Sousa added that he had cut short his holidays and returned to the presidential palace to oversee the crisis.

A video journalist takes cover from a wildfire in the Portuguese village of Antas, in Trancoso, on August 15, 2025. (Photo by Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP)

A firefighter stands at a firefighter truck as a wildfire approaches Benvende village, in Trancoso, Portugal on August 14, 2025. (Photo by Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP)

Burning vegetation is seen as a wildfire approaches Benvende village, in Trancoso, Portugal on August 14, 2025. (Photo by Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP)

The moon is pictured covered by smoke while a wildfire burns in Trancoso, Portugal on August 14, 2025. (Photo by Patricia De Melo Moreira / AFP)

