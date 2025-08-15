Global International School Enhances Educational Excellence Through Comprehensive K-12 Programs

Global International School

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Global International School continues to strengthen its position as a leading K-12 educational institution, offering comprehensive academic programs designed to prepare students for success in an increasingly interconnected world.

Global is Ranked 1 in India among Top CBSE Schools. Global is started by America based NRI Ken Kendre to bring the True International Standards of Education to India and make dreams come true of Indian students. The school is sprawling on 15 Acres Scenic hill station. Under American Management with International Curriculum and Faculties. The school is CBSE Board Affiliated (1130972) and ISO 9001 Certified. Global has the most Beautiful Campus in Nashik with activities of Nature Classroom - Horse Rides - Swimming - Mountain Trekking - Archery - Sports - Gardening and more.

The school provides a complete educational journey from kindergarten through grade 12, focusing on developing well-rounded students equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary for higher education and future careers. Global International School's K-12 curriculum encompasses core academic subjects alongside extracurricular activities and character development programs.

As educational institutions worldwide adapt to changing academic landscapes, Global International School maintains its commitment to delivering quality education through experienced faculty, modern facilities, and a student-centered approach to learning. The school serves families seeking comprehensive educational solutions that balance academic rigor with personal growth opportunities.

The institution's K-12 structure ensures continuity in educational philosophy and teaching methodologies throughout a student's academic journey. This integrated approach allows for seamless transitions between grade levels while maintaining consistent educational standards and expectations.

Parents and students interested in learning more about enrollment opportunities and academic programs can visit the school's official website for detailed information about curriculum offerings, admission procedures, and campus facilities.

About Global International School:

Key features that distinguish Global as a premier CBSE Board School:

1. International Curriculum: The school follows a globally recognized curriculum focusing on innovation, Creativity, Entrepreneurship, 21st Century Skills, and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which ensures students are equipped with the skills and knowledge to excel both locally and internationally. It emphasizes a balance between academic rigor and global perspectives.

2. Diverse Student Body: With an inclusive, multicultural environment, the school fosters cultural understanding and global citizenship, making it ideal for students from varied backgrounds.

3. State-of-the-Art Facilities: The campus is equipped with modern classrooms, science and computer labs, sports facilities, Swimming Pool, Archery, Trekking, Gardening, and creative spaces for extracurricular activities like Nature Classroom. This promotes a well-rounded education.

4. Experienced Faculty: The teaching staff consists of highly qualified, experienced educators who are committed to personalized attention and encouraging students to reach their full potential.

5. Holistic Development: Global International School places a strong emphasis on the overall development of students-academic, emotional, physical, and social-ensuring they grow into well-rounded individuals.

6. Focus on Technology: The school integrates technology into the learning process, ensuring students are comfortable and proficient in the digital world.

7. Extracurricular Programs: From sports to arts and cultural activities, the school offers a variety of extracurricular programs that help nurture students' talents beyond academics.

8. Global Exposure: The school encourages international exposure through exchange programs, field trips, and collaborations with schools worldwide, ensuring students develop a global outlook.

9. Student-Centric Approach: The school prioritizes the individual needs of each student, offering personalized guidance, mentorship, and a focus on building confidence and leadership skills.

10. Sustainability Initiatives: The school incorporates sustainable practices and environmental consciousness into its curriculum and day-to-day activities, instilling a sense of responsibility toward the planet.

11. Most affordable Fees: Global makes the CBSE Board education affordable to common citizens by offering the lowest academic tuition cost.

The brain behind launching Global School is Ken Kendre, NRI, USA:

Born November 10, 1967, in the rural village of Kendrewadi, Latur, Maharashtra, Ken's early life was shaped by modest surroundings and the glow of a kerosene lamp-an unlikely beginning for someone who would later make waves in business and education.

With tenacity and dedication, he earned a Bachelor's in Computer Engineering before moving to the U.S. at age 27. There, he went on to complete an MBA from the esteemed Lebanon Valley College.

Entrepreneurial & Spiritual Path - In the U.S., Ken founded and successfully managed enterprises across IT, healthcare, and real estate sectors. His leadership earned him notable honors-Entrepreneur of the Year (2002), inclusion in the "Forty Under 40" list (2004), and recognition for rapid business growth.

At age 42, he shifted gears to pursue spiritual and philanthropic endeavors, setting up a Hare Krishna temple in the U.S.-marking a meaningful transformation in his life's focus.

Educational Visionary in India - Returning to India with renewed purpose, Ken founded two impactful institutions:

Global International School founded in 2017 in the spiritual city of India called Nashik. Global is a premier CBSE school integrating holistic development, real-world applications, sustainability, and high-tech learning-widely ranked among India's top institutions.

In addition to K12 school, Ken's next project is: Ken Kendre College of Technology and Management - A women-focused college offering programs in Bachelor in Computer, Banchelor in Business Administration, Bachelor in Fashion Design, and more-driven by his desire to empower future girls education in India..

His educational philosophy bridges global standards with cultural roots, fostering critical thinking, creativity, and leadership. Awards like“Top CBSE School Dubai” and“Personality of the Year 2017” celebrate these strides.

Ken Kendre's story is one of transformation-climbing from humble beginnings to becoming a force in business, spirituality, and education. He empowers communities across continents, guided by a deep-rooted belief: education, when paired with purpose, can change lives.



Ken Kendre

Global International School, Nashik, India.

+91 9696791111

...

