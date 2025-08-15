​​​XRP Side-Lined Following Rejection By Resistance Zone

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​XRP rejected by resistance ​XRP bullish case:

​XRP's rejection by its $3.3306-to-$3.3826 resistance area has taken it to Thursday's $3.0121 low.

​Provided that the 24 July low and June-to-August uptrend line at $2.9599-to-$2.9995 underpins on a daily chart closing basis, another up leg may remain in store.

​While the next lower 3 August low at $2.7284 doesn't give way, the medium-term uptrend remains intact.

​A rise above the current August high at $3.3826 is needed, though, for the July peak at $3.6614 to be back in sight.

​XRP bearish case:

​Where XRP to top out and fall through its immediate support zone at $2.9599-to-$2.9995, made up of the 24 July low and June-to-August uptrend line, the early August trough at $2.7284 may well be revisited.

​Failure there would probably lead to further downside towards the May peak at $2.6542 taking place.​​

XRP charts Source: TradingViewSource: IGImportant to know

