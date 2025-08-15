Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Use With Paint Cans (TRO-1396)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to create holes through the rim of a paint can to prevent paint from accumulating in the rim," said an inventor, from Niagara Falls ̧ Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the MS PUNCH. My design eliminates the need to make holes with a hammer and a nail."
The patent-pending invention provides fast and effective method of creating openings in the rim of a can or quartz. In doing so, it eliminates build-up of dried paint or other materials on top of cans and quartz. As a result, it allows for a safe, proper and clean way of storing used products. The invention features a compact and convenient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for professional and DIY painters. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 24-TRO-1396, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
