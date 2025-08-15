Thrive Aviation Ranks No. 3043 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 133% Percent, This Marks Thrive Aviation's 4th Time on the List

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Thrive Aviation is No. 3043 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Achieving this recognition for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to our team's dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence," said Curtis Edenfield, Co-Founder and CEO. "Over the past 18 months, we've nearly doubled our fleet, reflecting our strong growth and increasing demand for our services. Being named to the Inc. 5000 once again underscores our position as a top player in the private aviation industry. We're excited about the future as we continue to innovate and expand."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Rickey Oswald, COO and Partner states, "We're incredibly proud of what we've accomplished at Thrive Aviation. Doubling our fleet is a major milestone that demonstrates our brand power and the trust our clients place in us. Our commitment to safety, superior service, and operational excellence has positioned us well-reflected in our continued Inc. 5000 recognition, our ranking as a top 10 operator nationwide, and being the largest operator in Nevada. The future looks bright at Thrive Aviation!"

About Thrive Aviation

Thrive Aviation is a U.S. owned and globally operated curator of private aviation services, recognized as one of the Nation's Top 10 charter operators. Thrive's innovative aircraft and fleet management strategy has fueled its ability to provide bespoke asset management, superior service, and elevated flight experiences for its guests and parts around the world. With corporate headquarters in Henderson, Nevada's exclusive Green Valley Corporate Center, the operator serves the North American and global markets from its operational base in Las Vegas, NV. Thrive Aviation's owned/operated and managed fleets of light, super-mid, large cabin, and ultra-long-range aircraft have steadily emerged as some of the industry's most coveted aircraft.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

