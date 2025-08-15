Former Swiss Police Chief Opens Café In Bern

Former Swiss Police Chief Opens Café In Bern
Reducing from 100 to zero was not an option for Della Valle, as the Bern-based Tamedia newspapers wrote on Friday.“Suddenly chilling out is not for me,” Della Valle said. And so she is now venturing into the catering industry and studying for her landlord's licence.
“Sempre Berna” is the name of the café she wants to open in Bern's Mattenhof neighbourhood. But it's not just about drinking coffee. Together with around 50 volunteers, including retired legal, theological and psychological experts, she wants to provide low-threshold counselling services.
Advice is available on writing job applications or deciphering complex administrative texts, for example, depending on what the volunteers offer. The bar is due to open in mid-October.
Related Stories Popular Stories More How 'nearshoring' is driving Swiss companies to move to Mexico Read more: How 'nearshoring' is driving Swiss companies to move to Mexic
