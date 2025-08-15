Swiss Petition Launched Against Curbing 30Km/H Speed Limit

Français fr L'ATE lance une pétition contre l'interdiction du 30 km/h Original Read more: L'ATE lance une pétition contre l'interdiction du 30 km/

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Traffic Club of Switzerland (TCS) has submitted a petition to the Federal Chancellery, challenging restrictions to the 30km/h speed limit on local roads. This content was published on August 15, 2025 - 15:03 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The text, entitled“Tempo 30”, has been signed by more than 22,000 people.

“Their message is loud and clear: no to measures that 'undermine safety, health, democracy and local autonomy'. The 30 km/h speed limit is not a fad,” said Stéphanie Penher, director of the TCS.

In her view, this speed limit saves lives, reduces noise pollution and improves quality of life.

However, according to the TCS, this tool is under threat from the government's plan to impose a“centralising straitjacket that is out of touch with the terrain and the real needs” of the population.

In 2024, parliament passed a motion to the government asking it to curb the extension of the 30km/h speed limit in towns and cities. According to the German-language press, Transport Minister Albert Rösti would like to implement this decision by means of an ordinance. This would make it impossible to challenge the measure in a referendum. The TCS considers this to be an unacceptable attack on the autonomy of municipalities and cantons.

