Parents Gave Care To A Healer In Panama - Investigation Now Into The Death Of This Girl -
The law also recognizes parents and guardians as the primary responsible parties for the health and well-being of their children, the Ombudsman's Office said in a statement, emphasizing that“this duty is not optional nor can it be replaced by beliefs, customs, or practices contrary to the preservation of life.” Thus,“failure to provide assistance, unjustified refusal of medical care, or allowing a child to be exposed to practices without scientific support constitute conduct that can lead to criminal liability.”
“The Ombudsman's Office requests the Attorney General to pursue all appropriate criminal proceedings against the alleged healer and the parents involved, and the Ministry of Health to investigate the application of medical and hospital protocols in this case,” the humanitarian agency stated. The Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported on August 12 that a girl died in the community of Pandura in the interior province of Veraguas after going to a health center with vomiting and diarrhea.
Her parents were notified that she needed to be channeled (intravenously administered) and remain under observation. However, the father refused and left the health center without signing the“release of responsibility.” “The father indicated that the patient could not be referred because the minor had been treated by a traditional healer, was blinded, and could not be pricked. They were asked to follow the doctor's instructions, but were unable to convince him,” the Ministry of Health stated.
