ATTT Approves Digital Panama Driver's Licenses On Mobile Phones

Furthermore, it is part of the Panamanian government's digital transformation strategy to promote“secure technological mechanisms that facilitate access to and submission of official documents in digital format.” According to the resolution, the use of the digital license will be authorized for inspection purposes by the ATTT (Attorney General's Office) and the National Police, through the National Directorate of Traffic Operations. The document may be requested by officers during operations or inspections on public roads. This proposal was launched in September 2024, when the ATTT was already conducting its evaluations.
Authenticity and Real-Time Verification
The agency warned that the digital driver's license must meet the requirements of“authenticity, integrity, and validity” and correspond to the type of vehicle driven, in accordance with the Traffic Regulations and current legislation. Verification of the document by the authorities must be carried out in real time. This format will be implemented in accordance with the technological standards defined by the ATTT (Tax Administration). Issuance will be handled by the authorized dealer for issuing physical licenses, thus ensuring that the platform complies with the necessary security measures. In this case, it will be handled by Servicios de Tránsito Centroamericanos, SA (Sertracen). Access to the digital license will be through official electronic platforms or means previously authorized by the ATTT, and will be available only on mobile phones.
Legal Basis and Powers
The resolution is based on Law 34 of July 28, 1999, amended by Law 42 of October 22, 2007, Law 38 of July 31, 2000, and Executive Decree No. 640 of December 27, 2006. These regulations empower the ATTT to issue driver's licenses, authorize their renewal or suspension, and adopt administrative and technological mechanisms that facilitate the supervision and enforcement of traffic regulations. The document also emphasizes that the State has a duty to“guarantee safety regarding traffic on public roads and highways, as well as on access roads.” Therefore, the digitalization of documents seeks to strengthen authentication and roadside control. The resolution states that the measure will come into effect upon its publication in the Official Gazette.
