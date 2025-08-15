Miss Universe Russia 2017 Kseniya Alexandrova Dies After A Terrible Accident With A Moose

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Russian model and former Miss Universe contestant Kseniya Alexandrova died at the age of 30 as a result of a serious car accident in the Tver region, northwest of Moscow. Kseniya Alexandrova, first runner-up of Miss Russia 2017 and Miss Universe Russia 2017, passed away on the night of Tuesday, August 12. According to information confirmed by the Miss Universe Organization and the ModusVivendis modeling agency, Alexandrova was a passenger in a vehicle driven by her husband when a moose suddenly appeared on the road. The impact was so violent that the animal crashed through the windshield, causing severe head trauma.

No, Mirna Alejandra Caballini Bouche pictured below, the newly appointed Miss Universe Panama for 2025, did not know Russia's representative in Miss Universe 2017 Ksenia Alexandrova. Mirna is representing Panama in the 2025 competition, to be held in Thailand, August 23rd according to the Miss Universe website.



