Panama's Rivers And Beaches Are To Be Cleaned Up With $4.9 Million From City Hall -
The Mayor's Office detailed that among the benefits the capital city highlights are the reduction in flood risk, improved public health, protection of the bay's biodiversity, and the restoration of natural spaces for public enjoyment. The intervention areas include the Matías Hernández River (from Domingo Díaz Avenue to the bay), the Río Abajo (from the Northern Corridor to the bay), and the Panama Bay coastline (from the Amador Causeway to the Costa del Este), covering critical and difficult-to-access areas to ensure sustainable results. The reference price was determined after a market consultation process with specialized companies and a technical analysis that assessed the scope and complexity of the areas to be worked on, the human resources and specialized equipment required, as well as the actual costs for a comprehensive and sustained service. It was also noted that the initiative does not replace the work of other organizations, but rather complements them.
