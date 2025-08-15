Panama's Rivers And Beaches Are To Be Cleaned Up With $4.9 Million From City Hall

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)At a cost of $4.9 million, the Panama City Hall announced the implementation of a comprehensive plan to clean and sanitize the Matías Hernández and Río Abajo rivers, as well as the coastline of the Bay of Panama, from the Amador Causeway to the Costa del Este. The initiative, called“Ríos Park,” seeks to restore cleanliness, health, and environmental value to the capital district's main water sources and the beaches that form part of its coastline. The project includes the removal of trash and debris, the use of specialized machinery and personnel in hard-to-reach areas, safe waste disposal, environmental education campaigns in communities, and an ongoing cleanup program beyond one-off operations.

The Mayor's Office detailed that among the benefits the capital city highlights are the reduction in flood risk, improved public health, protection of the bay's biodiversity, and the restoration of natural spaces for public enjoyment. The intervention areas include the Matías Hernández River (from Domingo Díaz Avenue to the bay), the Río Abajo (from the Northern Corridor to the bay), and the Panama Bay coastline (from the Amador Causeway to the Costa del Este), covering critical and difficult-to-access areas to ensure sustainable results. The reference price was determined after a market consultation process with specialized companies and a technical analysis that assessed the scope and complexity of the areas to be worked on, the human resources and specialized equipment required, as well as the actual costs for a comprehensive and sustained service. It was also noted that the initiative does not replace the work of other organizations, but rather complements them.